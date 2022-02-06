Vest-A-Thon to provide vests for CPD officers

Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago,” David Hochberg, joined Steve Dale to promote his Vest-A-Thon helping Chicago police officers. Airing on his show Saturday from 10am to 1pm, the idea was a collaborative effort between David, Alderman Matt O’Shea of the 19th ward, and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. The fundraiser provides bulletproof vests for Chicago Police Department officers and so funds raised by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation can be reallocated to helping families of officers killed on duty.

To learn more and donate to the Vest-A-Thon, click here