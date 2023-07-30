Choose Chicago’s Jason Lesniewicz is back with Steve Dale to highlight events coming to the city of Chicago. Listen to learn about upcoming concerts, festivals, shows and more!
Pictured L-R: Steve Dale and Jason Lesniewicz (WGN Radio)
Pictured L-R: Steve Dale and Jason Lesniewicz (WGN Radio)
Posted:
Updated:
Choose Chicago’s Jason Lesniewicz is back with Steve Dale to highlight events coming to the city of Chicago. Listen to learn about upcoming concerts, festivals, shows and more!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now