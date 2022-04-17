Steve Dale speaks with Hollywood Squares Host Peter Marshall about the game show in terms of how everything was organized during that era of television, some of the best cast members, and shares a few of his favorite memories. Peter also talks about his involvement with The Hollywood Museum Squares.
TV Gameshow Host Peter Marshall on all things Hollywood Squares
