Steve Dale speaks with Southside Chicago-native Solomon Dumas of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater about performing here in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre. Solomon shares details about what to expect throughout the performance of beloved classics, new programs, and Alvin Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater can be seen at The Auditorium Theatre through March 12th, 2023. Tickets can be purchased HERE.