Steve Dale is joined by Karen Conti for a quick rundown of today’s top legal stories. Karen talks about the recent sentencing of Alex Murdaugh; shares details about a string of murders in Chicago which suggests there is a serial killer—or group of serial killers—deemed as “The Smiley Face Killer”; and talks about her upcoming book where she details her experience representing John Wayne Gacy during his trial.

