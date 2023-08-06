Yaegel T. Welch joins Steve Dale to discuss his role as Tom Robinson in the upcoming production of To Kill a Mockingbird at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago. The play runs August 8th through August 13th. In this interview, Yaegel discusses what it is like to work with Richard Thomas, as well as his start in Broadway as an understudy.
