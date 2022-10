Steve Dale speaks with Bryan Kopp, Senior General Manager of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, about the 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Haunted House. Bryan talks about what you can expect from both attractions this season and shares that a portion of the Joliet Haunted Prison takes place in the actual prison.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.thirteenthfloor.com