Four of the 2020 varieties of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout. From left to right: Special #4, Caramella Wheatwine, Birthday (featuring Old Forrester), and Proprietor’s (Photo credit: Brian Noonan / WGN Radio Chicago)

Steve Dale talks to Ray Denton, the wine manager from Binny’s in Elmwood Park, to see what people have been indulging in during this holiday season. Denton talks about wine, craft, if Americans drink their beer too cold, how the tradition of people drinking champagne on New Years’ Eve began, and more.