Theater on the Lake’s state of the art design makes social distancing a breeze

Steve Dale speaks with John Wrenn, owner of Theater on the Lake / Lakefront Restaurant about the challenges he’s faced throughout the pandemic as he has a restaurant, event space, and a stage for theater and other performances. John touches on the uncertainties that remain when looking ahead as to when they can have Live shows again; the ease of social distancing since the space is so new; and more.

