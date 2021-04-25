Mental illness: The underlying pandemic within the pandemic

Dr. Gregory Sarlo of the Illinois Psychological Association addresses how the pandemic has caused depression in many people and has worsened the mental illnesses of those who already had them. He discusses how the quarantine as affected children as well as people with illnesses such as OCD. Sarlo also suggests ways to help prevent the onset or worsening of mental illness and places to go if a person isn’t able to deal with it safely while alone. In addition, he mentions the pressure of people in his position simultaneously maintaining their own mental health whilst helping others improve their own.

