John Scheinfeld, writer, director and producer known for his documentaries, joins Steve Dale to talk about his latest documentary, What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat and Tears? He talks about what made the band Blood, Sweat and Tears unique and gives the scoop on what indeed happened to one of the biggest bands of the 1970s, much of which will be covered in his documentary set to debut on May 16th at the Musicbox Theatre.

