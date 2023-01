Gene O’Neill, CEO of the North American Veterinary Community, joins Steve Dale to talk about the 2023 Veterinary Meeting and Expo in Orlando, Florida. Gene talks about special guests and what many attendees and veterinary professionals can expect to find at the Expo, which is now in its 40th year. For more information, go to the Veterinary Meeting and Expo website.

