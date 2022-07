Chairman, CEO, President, and Owner of the Kane County Cougars, Dr. Bob Froehlich, joined Steve Dale, to discuss how he came to own the Cougars, his passion for baseball, as well as the things the Kane County Cougars do for the community. Later, he talked about his Diamonds in the Ruff event in which they will attempt to have the world’s largest dog wedding.

