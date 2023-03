Steve Dale speaks with Marc Ayers, Illinois Director of the Humane Society of the US (HSUS), about the challenges Illinois is facing in terms of the Humane Pet Store Law passed in 2021, which prohibited the retail sale of puppies and kittens. Now, only 2 years later, Illinois Representative William Davis (30th District) has introduced HB 2793, which would essentially repeal the previous bill and allow “professional breeders” to sell puppies (and kittens) at pet stores.

