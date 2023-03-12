Isaac Reichman, Director of Corporate Communications at Choose Chicago, joins Steve Dale to talk about St. Patrick’s Day and many of the annual traditions held in Chicago, including the dyeing of the river. He also talks about much of the history, little known facts and everything that Choose Chicago does for tourists and locals alike.
The history of St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
