John Manchester, CEO and Owner of Windy City Sweets located just off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, joins the show for some sweet talk with Steve Dale. Listen to learn how nostalgia, variety, and the city of Chicago have been able to help make Windy City Sweets so special. To vote and help make Windy City Sweets the top candy store in the nation, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction