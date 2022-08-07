Steve Dale is joined by Annette Pardun, Owner of Fill My Jar, to learn more about her candy company and an upcoming Gourmet Expo. Annette shared the story that led her to using mason jars for packaging her products, provided some details about making her own marshmallows, and more.

Annette also talked about The Schaumburg Summer Show of Spirits, Wine & Gourmet Delicacies, taking place August 13th and 14th at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.gourmetexpos.com