Steve Dale spoke with Kevin Kent, cast member of Teatro Zinzanni, on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel. Kevin shares details about his career, some of his favorite crowd interactions, and more.
Teatro ZinZanni can be best described as ‘circus in the sky’
Teatro ZinZanni presents Love, Chaos & Dinner (Photo credit: Brian Noonan / WGN Radio Chicago)
