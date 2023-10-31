Many of you know about the life and work of Lucille Ball, star of ‘I Love Lucy.’ However, many may not know as much about the accomplished career of fellow 1950’s star comedian, Gracie Allen. Steve Dale is joined by author and screenwriter Susan Sackett, who co-authored the book Say Good Night, Gracie! The Story of Burns & Allen, to discuss the life and career of Gracie Allen.

