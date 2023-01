Candy Man John Manchester, CEO and Owner of Windy City Sweets, and WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek join Steve Dale for the thrilling conclusion to the ice cream war between Steve and Paul, the proceeds of which will go to the Anti-Cruelty Society. Paul sticks around after the break and weighs in on the decision from the Illinois Supreme Court regarding the SAFE-T Act.

