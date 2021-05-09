Steve looks to the Moon, Mars and beyond with Adler Planetarium’s Geza Gyuk

Geza Gyuk, Director of Astronomy at the Adler Planetarium, discusses the practicality of space travel as a tourist activity amidst claims that it will happen relatively soon. While Geza expressed a high interest in going to the Moon should he be given the chance, he suspects that regular people won’t be able to achieve that kind of travel for another 50 years or so. He elaborates by telling Steve about the training people will need to go through to acclimate to space and the constant free-fall. Despite these drawbacks, he mentions that once we get to the moon, there will be opportunities for activities that we can’t perform on Earth such as human-powered flight.

