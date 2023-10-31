Steve Dale sits down with some of the cast of Young Frankenstein, which is being performed at the Mercury Theater Chicago through December 31st. Watch and listen as Steve chats with Lillian Castillo (Elizabeth), Sean Fortunato (Dr. Fredrick Frankenstein), and Ryan Stajmiger (Igor) about this hilarious musical comedy adapted from the Mel Brooks film.
Steve Dale with the cast of Mercury Theater Chicago’s Young Frankenstein
