Houston Rockets’ Sterling Brown plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Houston Rockets’ Sterling Brown plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sterling Brown, forward with the Houston Rockets, joined Steve Dale to talk about his YouTube Show called ‘How Cool is This’ which helps kids learn about all the cool and interesting topics in math, science, and more!
