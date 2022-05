Steve Dale speaks with actress Olivia Donalson, starring as Anna of Cleves in the North American tour of the hit musical “Six”. Olivia shares details about the musical as it follows the 6 wives of Henry the 8th, touches on her experience thus far playing a queen on stage, and more.

“Six” can be seen at the CIBC Theatre now through July 3rd. Visit www.theatreinchicago.com to learn more