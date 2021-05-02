Singer Austin Brown is providing a new custom gift for Mother’s Day

Image courtesy of Austin Brown

Steve Dale speaks with musical artist Austin Brown about his new level of “celebrity status” gained through YouTube and the custom gifts he’s creating for moms this Mother’s Day. Austin is taking special requests from fans to create custom videos of him singing to their mom! He also shares his background in music with the group “Home Free” and winning NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2013; what led him to begin creating YouTube videos; and how he chooses what songs to cover.

If you’d like to reach out to Austin and have him create a custom video for your mom, visit www.austinbrownmusic.com

