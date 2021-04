Steve Dale speaks with Sandy DeLisle on the movie she’s writing and executive producing, “You’re OUT! The Movie.” She describes the movie as “a modern-day ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’—with baseball. And a dog hero.” In addition to highlighting Chicago, Sandy would also like to showcase that all breeds of dogs have the potential to be adopted, which is a major theme in the movie.

