One Chicago alderman wants police to step up their presence downtown following a series of disturbances over the weekend.

Steve is joined by Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of the North Michigan Avenue Assoc. to discuss the rumor of Target replacing Macy’s in The Water Tower Place. Kimberly also addresses split opinions about having increased police presence and the active blue lights placed along Michigan Avenue; concerns about how safe The Mag Mile feels currently and how that will continue as warm weather approaches; and more.