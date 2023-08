General Manager Nathan Steen joins the show to highlight Steve Dale’s restaurant of the week, The Oakville Grill & Cellar. The Oakville Grill & Cellar features a farm and ranch inspired menu, along with a wide array of wine options. The restaurant is located on 163 North Green Street in Chicago. To learn more about The Oakville Grill & Cellar’s menu and hours feel free to visit www.theoakville.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction