‘Prison Clown’: New book explores Richard Keith’s time in prison

Author Richard Keith joins Steve Dale to discuss his new book “Prison Clown,” exploring the years he spent in federal prison for what most would consider to be no crime at all. Listen in to hear the unfortunate story of a nice guy who had to pay an unfair price so the system could use him as an example, some insights into life in a federal prison camp, and why you never want to violate even the most minuscule rule for fear of being incarcerated.

Order “Prison Clown” at www.WrittenDreamsPublishing.com or on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.