Steve Dale speaks with Wayne Pacelle, President of the Center for Humane Economy, about mink farming and why it isn’t only inhumane, but it’s also dangerous for humans. With Easter quickly approaching, Wayne also talks about why you shouldn’t buy a rabbit for the holiday.
President of the Center for Humane Economy on the harmfulness of mink farms
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)