Debbie Kanter and Amy Herzog, of North Shore College Consulting, joined Steve Dale to discuss how the organization assists parents in determining which colleges and universities are best for their kids, and navigating the application system. Not only do they help parents, they work with high school students, who either aren’t sure of their future plans or who already have a firm grasp on what they would like to do, and provide them pathways and suggestions to reach that goal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction