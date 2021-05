Steve Dale speaks with Michael Weber, Artistic Director, and actress Kayla Boye about the Porchlight Theatre’s virtual production, Call Me Elizabeth. Michael and Kayla share the backstory of the production; what lead them to creatively cover the life of Elizabeth Taylor; and discuss the toll that Covid has played in theater.

Call Me Elizabeth is streaming now through Sunday, May 9 at 11:59pm CDT. To reserve your viewing, visit: porchlightmusictheatre.org.