Payal Patel discusses Navy Pier’s long-awaited reopening

Steve Dale's Other World
As Navy Pier gets closer to its reopening, on Friday, April 30th, communications director Payal Patel highlights some of the things that they are planning on doing to maintain customer safety. She mentions that the restaurants on the pier will have primarily outdoor seating and limited indoor seating. Payal also noted the efforts Navy Pier is making to show its support for the workers who’ve been risking their health since day one of the pandemic. Starting Saturday, May 1st, Navy Pier will hold a fireworks show every Saturday at 9PM leading up to Memorial Day.

