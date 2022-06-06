Political Analyst for WGN TV Paul Lisnek joined Steve Dale to discuss the surprisingly large number of candidates in the mayoral race. They addressed that while there may not be as many candidates as there were during the last mayoral race, Mayor Lightfoot’s likeability has played a factor in the amount of names in the proverbial hat. Later, they discussed the probability of people like Mayor Lightfoot and former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn entering the race.

