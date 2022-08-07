Steve Dale spoke with producer of Rock Radio Revisited Pat Piper about his background in media as he’s the former producer for Larry King. Pat reminisces about his time working with Larry King, touches on what inspired him to produce the Rock Radio Revisited event, and more.

Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre, sponsored by WGN Radio, ChevyDrivesChicago.com and your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy dealers. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.museum.tv