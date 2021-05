Steve Dale speaks with Cheryl Vargas, Creative in Chief of Art Studio 928, about their special Cinco de Mayo Paint-N-Sip event that will honor Frida Kahlo. Cheryl explains how the paint-n-sip will run; shares the history of Frida and her artwork; and more.

The Frida Kahlo Paint-N-Sip is taking place Wednesday, May 5th, at Oak Park Brewing Company in Oak Park. To learn more about the event and/or to purchase your tickets, click HERE!