Nobel Peace Prize nominee Ricardo J. Torreblanca Zavalaga on The Core Foundation

Steve Dale is joined by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Ricardo J. Torreblanca Zavalaga to discuss The Core Foundation, his organization that creates economic zones that stop ilegal mining and logging. Richard shares how he came to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize; provides specific details into the work The Core Foundation does, including the development of CIMERA- an international Mining Cluster that specializes in Environmental Remediation, to no only better the environment with technology development, but also secure rare earth mineral elements for United States and Canada that are used for green energy.

If you’d like to get involved with The Core Foundation, contact Ricardo via rtorreblanca@coreworld.org