Navy Pier Kicks Off Big Things in July

Communications Director of Navy Pier, Payal Patel starts the interview on a little bit of a sour note, confirming that there won’t be Fourth of July fireworks at Navy Pier this year. However, to make up for the news, she reveals the return of a few beloved Navy Pier events. First, starting on July 8th, Water Flicks, the outdoor movie viewings, returns to the Pier twice a week! Patel also announces the return of the live jazz performances known as Water Colors. Without revealing too much, she confirms that despite the fireworks on the 4th won’t be happening, there will be plenty of festivities to come.
Popular
Click for more.)