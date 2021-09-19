Navy Pier celebrates the return of the arts

Steve Dale's Other World
Posted: / Updated:

Two people takes a photograph on a stair case as others pass by, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Navy Pier, Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Communications Director of Navy Pier, Payal Patel, joins Steve Dale to discuss the upcoming celebration of the arts coming back to Chicago. Companies including Broadway in Chicago, Second City, and the Joffrey Ballet will be coming together on Friday September 24th and Saturday September 25th to celebrate, culminating in a fireworks show at the end. With the hotel and all of the restaurants at Navy Pier open now, Payal emphasized her and the Chicago art community’s shared excitement for this celebration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

Popular