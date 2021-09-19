Navy Pier celebrates the return of the arts

Communications Director of Navy Pier, Payal Patel, joins Steve Dale to discuss the upcoming celebration of the arts coming back to Chicago. Companies including Broadway in Chicago, Second City, and the Joffrey Ballet will be coming together on Friday September 24th and Saturday September 25th to celebrate, culminating in a fireworks show at the end. With the hotel and all of the restaurants at Navy Pier open now, Payal emphasized her and the Chicago art community’s shared excitement for this celebration.
Click for more.)