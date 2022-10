The best way to get your dog to wear a Superman dog costume is to start early, make it a positive experience and use plenty of treats.

Steve Dale speaks with Captain Alejandro Rodriguez of Mercury Skyline Cruiseline about their Howl-O-Ween Canine Cruise and dog costume contest. The cruises run the first 3 weekends of October, feature pumpkin-flavored dog treats, and prizes for the winners. The grand prize winner receives a $1000 donation in the winner’s name to the dog charity of their choice.

To learn more visit www.mercurycruises.com