Steve Dale speaks with Renata Block, Dermatology Physicians Assistant and President of the Society of Dermatology Physicians Assistants, about Melanoma Awareness Month. Renata explains what Melanoma is, talks about some of the contributing factors that are causing a rise in cases, and shares tips on how to safely enjoy the sun.
People sunbathe and others swim in the Teign estuary in Shaldon, Devon, England, Wednesday July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)
