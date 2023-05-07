Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Steve Dale for one last interview as the Mayor of Chicago before handing off the reins when Brandon Johnson is inaugurated on May 15th. She shares her reaction to the loss of CPD Officer Areanah Preston on Saturday, talks about migrants in Chicago, and looks ahead at the next chapter in her life.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s final interview with Steve Dale
by: Julian Saldierna
