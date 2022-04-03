Steve Dale talks with actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub, from 24 to Always Sunny in Philadelphia to The Dropout, about her new book and the comedy tour she’s on. They also discuss the movie scene between her and Tom Cruise that ended up on the cutting-room floor.
Actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub and the scene you probably never saw
by: Connor McKnight
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)