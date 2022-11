Former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber joins Steve Dale to talk about his book My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver. When given the news regarding his wife, he talks about how his life has transitioned from governor to caretaker. He says he will offer tips on what all Alzheimer’s caregivers need to know.

