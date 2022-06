Steve Dale is joined by Lucie Arnaz who has one of the most famous TV dads ever, Desi Arnaz, and people know her mom too (Lucille Ball). The two discuss the foundation for sitcoms that her parents made and how sitcoms compare now. Among other topics they talk about parenting, the opening night of her New York show, and more.

For more information about Lucie and her show, visit luciearnaz.com