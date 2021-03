Rich Melman founded Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises (LEYE) in 1971 with the opening of R.J. Grunts in Lincoln Park and the legacy has continued to grow over the years. Steve Dale speaks with R. J. Melman, President of LEYE, about Chicago Restaurant Week, what some of the restaurants have in store for Easter, and much more!

