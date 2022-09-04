WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
Steve Dale. (WGN Radio)
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted: Sep 4, 2022 / 04:17 PM CDT
Updated: Sep 4, 2022 / 04:17 PM CDT
Steve Dale is joined by Legendary radio personality Betty Sanders! The two catch up and talk about how Betty got started in radio, her career highlights, and more!
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Steve Dale