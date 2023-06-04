Actress and Hollywood legend Ruta Lee joins Steve Dale on Steve Dale’s Other World to talk about The Thalians’ effort to assist those suffering from mental illness. Listen in while Ruta explains what makes The Thalians so special and how people can get involved. Then, listen in while Ruta and Steve talk about her latest memoir called Consider Your Ass Kissed.

The book is filled with personal stories and anecdotes with rare first-hand and authentic memories of the entertainment industry so be sure to check it out!

