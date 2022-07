Steve Dale is joined by Karen Conti as they discuss Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies being recalled due to thin metal strands in the candy and/or loose in the bag; the idea of prosecuting parents in a crime committed by a minor, as they take a look at the on-going crimes in Chicago and the recent mass shooting during the 4th of July Parade in Highland Park; and more.

