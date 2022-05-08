Steve Dale speaks with Film Director Lucia Mauro about ovarian cancer symptom awareness. As a three time ovarian cancer survivor, Lucia shares details about her battle and talks about the “numbness” she felt when hearing the diagnosis, the inner fight that ignited to beat cancer, and more.
K9 trials look promising for ovarian cancer symptom detection
